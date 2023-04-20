Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.38. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s payout ratio is -23.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $9,078,000. Towle & Co increased its position in Dana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Dana by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,185 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.