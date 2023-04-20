Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.52

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.52 and traded as high as $60.64. Danaos shares last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 138,520 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. Danaos had a net margin of 56.30% and a return on equity of 29.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth $746,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 104.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Danaos by 149.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

