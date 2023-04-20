Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,800 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danone from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 121,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

