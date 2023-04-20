Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after buying an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 39,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

