Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.26. 555,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,343. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.