Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5 %

DAR stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

