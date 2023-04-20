DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $4.28 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $4.28 or 0.00014781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $137.75 million and $633,075.38 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,192,959 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.36633745 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $650,077.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

