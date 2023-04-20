DataHighway Price Reaches $4.70 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00016623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $151.47 million and approximately $785,132.32 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,194,423 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.26148837 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $673,373.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

