Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,580. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

