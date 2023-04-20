Dearborn Partners LLC Has $28.01 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Stryker by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.70.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.68. 495,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,739. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $302.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.