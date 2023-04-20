Dearborn Partners LLC Has $39.18 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1,222.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $4,860,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $694.03. 87,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,478. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

