Dearborn Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.26. 1,213,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,386. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

