Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $50,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

