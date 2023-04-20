Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $44,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $50,266,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.87. The stock had a trading volume of 260,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $271.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

