Decentraland (MANA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119.85 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $119.85 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,878,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.