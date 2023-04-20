Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Up 0.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.84. Approximately 18,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 13,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Decisive Dividend Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$96.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

