Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

NYSE DECK opened at $480.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.51. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $480.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

