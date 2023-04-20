DeepOnion Price Down 43% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $670,300.42 and approximately $57.23 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 43% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00069108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00141326 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039251 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00040793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003468 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,913,384 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team."

