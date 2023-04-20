DEI (DEI) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $3,751.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00314195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

