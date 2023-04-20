Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 200,958 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,771. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 411,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

