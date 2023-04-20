DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $45.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

