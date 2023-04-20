Desjardins Reaffirms Hold Rating for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

