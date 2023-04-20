Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €204.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.
Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.26.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
