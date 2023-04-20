Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €204.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €204.10 ($221.85) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

