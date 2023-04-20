Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of DWHHF opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $40.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

