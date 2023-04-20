DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.