DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF)
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.