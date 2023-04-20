DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.71 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $79.71 million and approximately $8,277.63 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

