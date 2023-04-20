Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,863 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

