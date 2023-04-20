Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases £10,450 in Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Clive Jennings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($12,931.57).

Dialight Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.69 million, a PE ratio of 21,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. Dialight plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190.80 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Dialight in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

