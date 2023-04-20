Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 149,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

