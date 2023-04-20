Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 623,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 346,480 shares.The stock last traded at $33.77 and had previously closed at $33.95.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 132,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 516,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 374,002 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

