Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) vs. Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Direct Digital and Credit One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $88.04 million 0.52 $2.92 million $0.16 19.81 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Credit One Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 3.32% 76.00% 6.47% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Direct Digital and Credit One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.59%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Direct Digital has a beta of 5.01, suggesting that its share price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Credit One Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CEM International Ltd, provides advertising agency services in the United States. The company has an agreement with Macau Lotus Satellite TV Media Limited (Lotus TV) to provide advertising services. It offers advertising agency services to its clients through advertising time slots, which it obtains from Lotus TV. Credit One Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

