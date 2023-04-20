Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRON traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 236,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

