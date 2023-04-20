Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $14.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE DFS opened at $105.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

