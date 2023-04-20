Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 1,242,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,118.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 212,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,661 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

