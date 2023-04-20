DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 7,910,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

DocGo Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 515,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,835. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 257.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 608,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

