Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DG opened at $216.51 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

