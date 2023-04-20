Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

