Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.35

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.35 and traded as high as C$6.54. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 227,844 shares.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.42.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a market cap of C$546.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
