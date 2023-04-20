Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME) Insider Sells A$321,300.00 in Stock

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME – Get Rating) insider Tadao Tsubata sold 1,530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$321,300.00 ($215,637.58).
Dome Gold Mines Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Dome Gold Mines
Read More
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Dome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.