Dominion Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on D. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.