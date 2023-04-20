Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of D traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 782,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

