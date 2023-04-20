Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.36

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.36 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 29829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51. The company has a market cap of C$94.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

