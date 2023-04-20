Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.