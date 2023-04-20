DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 8,672,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,581,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.
DraftKings Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.1% in the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.