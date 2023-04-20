DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 8,672,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,581,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.1% in the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

