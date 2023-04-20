Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The firm had revenue of C$49.61 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on D. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

