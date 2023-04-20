DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Update

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded DTS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

DTS Stock Performance

DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 during trading on Thursday. DTS has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55.

DTS Company Profile

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

