Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.46.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,878. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$200,050.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

