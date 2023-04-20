Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.46.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,878. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
