Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dunxin Financial alerts:

Dunxin Financial Stock Up 27.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 5,335,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,793. Dunxin Financial has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.