DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Raised by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

