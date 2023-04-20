Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.28. 14,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.30. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

